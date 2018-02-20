TUSD holding retreat to help board members get along

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Tuesday, the Tucson Unified School District board is holding a special retreat. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo called this retreat because there's been so much disagreement between the five TUSD board members.

"It's getting those five different visions and those five different belief systems to kind of come together about some mutually agreed upon norms for how we communicate together, for how we set agendas, and how we make decisions," Trujillo said.

A school attorney will be mediating the retreat to help board members align and cooperate. The retreat will set boundaries for how the board communicates and how they can match their different plans for the district.

Trujillo said all board members are looking forward to finding more common ground, especially after many of the meetings have been pretty heated.

"People can tune in any Tuesday night and see very very strong discussions happening," Trujillo said. "They can see some spirited discussions if you will, and I think this retreat is something that's been asked for for a while," Trujillo said.

The retreat is happening Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Catalina High School.