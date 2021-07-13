TUSD facing bus driver shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District is working on its transportation plan as kids head back to the classroom. Like many businesses across our area, they are having difficulty with staffing.

"We need a lot of people to help us out to get them from home to school as safely as possible," Tracey Myers, a transportation supervisor for the district, said.

The job requires no training before starting as well.

"You don't have to have a CDL (commercial driver's license)," Myers said. "You come into our program, and we would train you how to drive a school bus."

Myers says the hours are a bonus and allow for a long break during the school day.

You have to be 21 to apply. For more information, click here.