TUSD discusses COVID recommendations for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona's largest school district is about to welcome its students back for the first time since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the board met with parents and students to discuss their recommendations for next year.

Some of those recommendations are having social distancing whenever possible and isolating students who test positive for COVID-19.

The meeting started off with letters from parents talking about the CDC guidelines, and concerns over the delta variant rapidly spreading in our state.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said they're committed to keeping students safe.

Superintendent Trujillo said "You should have every single competence because I feel we've earned that we have definitely earned that to our work since we brought students back on our campus as per executive order in march, so I'm going to ask you if you're out there and you're nervous in the public. This is no different. You know we have the same level of passion around keeping your kids safe we have the same level of commitment around making sure that our employees have everything that they need."

The district also discussed travel, field trips, meal services and the testing policy for the upcoming school year.

Trujillo says they're following CDC and state guidelines.