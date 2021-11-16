Watch
TUSD culinary arts program bringing kids new opportunities

The program is available at 3 TUSD high schools
Sahuaro High School Culinary Arts Program
Posted at 10:32 PM, Nov 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "We give kids a no risk approach to see if they maybe do want to work in a kitchen later in life," Aaron Vanuga, an instructor at the Sahuaro High School program, said.

The program is currently an option for students at Sahuaro High School, Catalina High School, and Santa Rita High School.

Vanuga said that about a hundred students are enrolled in the program at Sahuaro High School.

The students learn everything from cooking basics to safety precautions. The program combines classroom learning but focuses on using hands-on learning in the kitchen.

The students also get to learn the catering business. They develop a menu and put all their education together to provide food for school events.

Vanuga said students are prepared for whatever is next because of the different opportunities the program presents.

