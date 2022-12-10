TUSD app offers mental health help to students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District has re-launched their app with some improvements to help students and community members with their mental health.

The Tucson Unified Connect app is available to students and community members free on Apple and Android app stores.

The app now comes with resources for counseling, and offers students free counseling and places to chat monthly.

The goal is to make sure students and community members have a safe place to make sure they're taking care of their mental health both in and out of school.

"Tucson Unified School District students get free services so they get two 30-minute live sessions with a counselor per month for free, and they also get unlimited messages so after they register," said Norma Gonzalez of TUSD. "They'll go through a survey to see who's their best fit."

Counselors will be available to students five days a week. The app will also offer self help exercises.