Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TUSD announces date for in-person graduation ceremony

items.[0].image.alt
Man approaches child at TUSD bus stop
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-02 17:12:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Unified School District announced in a Facebook video Friday it set a date for an in-person graduation ceremony.

After high school principals met with students and student leaders, students unanimously voted to still have an in-person ceremony.

The in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 has been moved from May 21 to June 17 and 18. This ceremony will also include summer graduates.

"In the event we are still under these restrictions I will inform the community the first week of June of any necessary date change, but until then we are extremely hopeful we will be able to facilitate our in-person graduation ceremonies June 17 and June 18," TUSD Superintendent Dr. Trujillo said.

Dr. Trujillo also says a televised graduation ceremony will take pace on May 23 and 24 for each high school they have in the district.

"The importance of honoring and celebrating the traditional graduation date of May 21, this date holds enormous importance, it's a day of celebration for the grand finale of the academic career of almost 6,000 students in our district we don't want to let this day pass without doing something very special for our seniors," Superintendent Dr. Trujillo said.

Watch the full video:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.