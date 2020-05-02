TUSD announces date for in-person graduation ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Unified School District announced in a Facebook video Friday it set a date for an in-person graduation ceremony.

After high school principals met with students and student leaders, students unanimously voted to still have an in-person ceremony.

The in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 has been moved from May 21 to June 17 and 18. This ceremony will also include summer graduates.

"In the event we are still under these restrictions I will inform the community the first week of June of any necessary date change, but until then we are extremely hopeful we will be able to facilitate our in-person graduation ceremonies June 17 and June 18," TUSD Superintendent Dr. Trujillo said.

Dr. Trujillo also says a televised graduation ceremony will take pace on May 23 and 24 for each high school they have in the district.

"The importance of honoring and celebrating the traditional graduation date of May 21, this date holds enormous importance, it's a day of celebration for the grand finale of the academic career of almost 6,000 students in our district we don't want to let this day pass without doing something very special for our seniors," Superintendent Dr. Trujillo said.

