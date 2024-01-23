Tumerico ranked No. 1 on Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat in 2024

Tucson restaurant Tumerico, a favorite Latin cuisine spot known for its vegan fare, was ranked No. 1 on Yelp's recently released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., 2024.

The list, based on Yelp reviews of restaurants across the country, praised the Tucson staple, with locations at 2526 E. Sixth St. and 402 E. Fourth St., for its jackfruit carnitas, its tamales and its ever-changing menu.

If being No. 1 wasn't enough, Tumerico owner Wendy Garcia's other restaurant, La Chaiteria (1002 W. Congress St.) made No. 68 on the list.

Garcia's restaurants were joined by Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe (2530 N. First Ave.) at No. 39 and Baja Cafe (7002 E. Broadway and 2970 N. Campbell Ave.) at No. 50.