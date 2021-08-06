Tumamoc Hill closed Aug. 10-13 for road maintenance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tumamoc Hill hikers will have to find a different path to exercise on next week.

The west side summit will be closed Aug. 10-13 for routine road maintenance.

"This short closure is a continued investment by the university in a community asset. Regular road maintenance like this will extend the life and safety of the Tumamoc Hill road for years to come," said Ben Wilder, director of the University of Arizona Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill.

The University says crews will close the road at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 and it will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

"We know many people walk Tumamoc for exercise and relaxation, and that closing for a few days will disrupt those plans," said Anna Seiferle-Valencia, Desert Laboratory research and outreach manager. "However, this project is looking at the big picture and will keep up the improvements we made in 2018 and ensure users will have a smooth, even surface for the foreseeable future."