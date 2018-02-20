Tuesday starts with valley snow, freezing temps

TUCSON, Ariz. - Snow levels dropped to valley floors as low as 3000 to 3500 feet, in some areas across southern Arizona Tuesday morning, including Vail and Corona De Tucson. Fun fact: it snowed on this day 5 years ago in Tucson.

Guesstimates are 1 to 2 inches of snow at the very top of Mt. Lemmon, with 2 to 3 inches near Summerhaven. pic.twitter.com/v25TRCTJAv — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) February 20, 2018

As showers clear from west to east today, we will see much cooler temps. Today's highs will be 10 to 20 degrees below average for most of southeast Arizona. Tucson's forecast high of 55 degrees, is 14 degrees below the average on this day. That means lows tonight into Wednesday morning will be near or below freezing east and south of Tucson, and just above it for the Tucson metro.

Today's low in Tucson of 40 degrees, is the lowest we've seen this month. But Wednesday's low promises to beat it by 7 to 10 degrees, with an expected forecast low of 33. Tucson hasn't seen freezing temps since January 22 and 23, with a low of 30 degrees for both days. Our average low for today is 43 degrees.