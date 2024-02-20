Tuesday is the last day to register for Arizona's presidential preference election

Tuesday, February 20th is the deadline to register as a Democrat or Republican if you want to vote in Arizona's presidential preference election.

Only Republicans and Democrats take part in this vote, so if you're registered as an independent or any other party, you won't be able to.

If you are not registered to vote and you want to be, today you can go to the Pima County Recorder's Office on Stone in person.

You can also go online to Service Arizona's site until midnight tonight.

Once you're registered as a Democrat or Republican, here are a few more dates to keep in mind.

February 21st early voting begins for the presidential preference election.

March 8th is your last day to ask for a ballot by mail.

March 12th is the last day you can mail it in.

Primary election day itself is Tuesday March 19th.