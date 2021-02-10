Tucson's 'The Loop' nominated in list of best recreational trails in U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's "The Chuck Huckelberry Loop" needs your help to make it number one.

The trail was nominated as one of the best Recreational Trails in the country in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, and its competition includes pathways in Chicago, Atlanta, and Phoenix just to name a few.

Pima County is asking Tucsonans to vote for the trail once per day through Feb. 14 in order to help it take the top spot.

The Loop consists of more than 130 miles of paved, shared-use paths connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz, and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway.

For more information, visit pima.gov.