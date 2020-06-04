Tucson's 'The Loop' gets two mile pathway extension

TUCSON, Ariz. — A two-mile extension was recently added to Tucson's The Loop.
The shared pathway that stretches across Pima County was extended from Rita Road to Houghton Road, providing a connection to the pathways along the east side of Houghton.
This new addition is only one part of a major project to extend The Loop to the Pima County Fairgrounds.
According to county administrator Chuck Huckleberry, that project is two-three years out.
The Loop became a "real loop" in January 2018. It connects parks, trail heads, schools, bike routes and more.
