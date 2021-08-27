Tucson's mobile recreation program to connect with community this Fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer break may be over, but the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department believes the fun and games don't have to stop.

"STEM activities, bubbles, gardening activities, giant coloring, sidewalk chalk, hula-hoops. You name it. We do it," said Sierra Boyer with the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation.

All of these activities, and more, will come to parks around Tucson through the city's "Ready, Set, Rec!" program.

"There are six vans. One per ward. These are different areas in Tucson. Each of those areas have a certain number of parks. We try to visit as many of them as we can that don't have recreation centers tied to them," said Boyer.

This Fall, each of the six vans will visit three parks every week.

"That is a lot of places that we're visiting. The times vary. We try to work around school. We do it on the weekends. We want all families to enjoy it," said Boyer.

The city introduced the program in February 2021. Mayor Regina Romero and city council voted to fund the program with money from the CARES Act.

"These vans are really a way to bring back social interaction among our community," said Boyer.

Boyer said the program offers a safe form of fun that many have missed out on over the last year.

"We don't want this to be a one time experience. We want families to look for these vans," said Boyer.

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a launch event with all six "Ready, Set, Rec!" vans on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palo Verde Park.

