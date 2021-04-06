Tucson's 'Meet Me' events back in-person for April

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two well-known Tucson events are back this month!

Tucson's 'Meet Me' events are back this Monday and Wednesday. Both “Meet Me at Maynard’s” is back in-person in downtown Tucson in the courtyard of Hotel Congress, and “Meet Me Wednesdays” is back in-person at St. Philip’s Plaza at the northeast corner of River and Campbell.

Both events are now home of the Beyond Foundation, which has a mission of enhancing the health and well-being within the Tucson community by meeting for exercise in a social setting, according to a release from Beyond.

The foundation encourages community members to add an inclusive plan in their physical and mental health, that includes four actions; exploring nature, good nutrition, physical movement, and community connections.

The events are back for this month and are free. Those planning to attend are required to social distance, wear masks, and wash hands. It is asked participants check-in online for “Meet Me at Maynard’s” and “Meet Me Wednesdays."

Masks are recommended during the walk or run.