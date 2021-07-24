Watch
Tucson's Hotel Congress in first phase of renovation plan

Tucson's iconic Hotel Congress is getting a revamp that staff say is more than a century in the making.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson's iconic Hotel Congress is getting a revamp that staff say is more than a century in the making.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the historic property is slated to re-open Aug. 12 after the first phase of a $750,000 remodeling effort.

It has been closed all of July. Hotel managers say the improvements include expanding the outdoor plaza where they typically host concerts.

The space will have a retractable canopy with a commercial misting system.

Inside, the 2,200-square-foot Copper Hall will serve as a jazz music lounge and tasting room highlighting local wines.

The hotel is investing more than $100,000 in the effort.

