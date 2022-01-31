Tucson's biggest shows offering more than gems and minerals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gems and minerals glistened in the sunshine on Sunday. The crowds came out to the Kino Sports Complex to attend one of over 40 showcases happening in Tucson this Winter.

"It's amazing. There are a lot of really unique items," said customer, Elizabeth Moreno.

While thousands of precious gems and minerals are at the heart of every show, vendors who focus on other items don't go unnoticed. Gilbert Acosta has sold his furniture at the Tucson Kino Gem Show for ten years.

"We started out with a very small area. We just keep growing and growing and growing," said Acosta.

Many of Acosta's pieces are handmade from Sonoran mesquite wood.

"In this business it's one word: quality. Quality finishes. All of our products are finished with oil. Not with lacquer. Not with paints. Everything is hand rubbed and hand finished," said Acosta.

Each vendor has their own way of standing out. Many pieces come to Tucson from across the globe.

"For this gem show, we got our wares from Thailand. We have sneakers, bags, scarfs, t-shirts and various other fun stuff," said vendor, Jennifer Everett.

With treasures from six of the seven continents, there is sure to be a little something for everyone.

"I think that it brings people together. With everything going on in our nation right now, I think that it's nice to have these events again," said Moreno.

For more information about the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, click here.

