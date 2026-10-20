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Tucson's 100-Acre Wood Bike Park grand reopening postponed after asbestos found near Black Mountain

Testing found asbestos-containing material in the western section of the park. That area has been fenced off pending remediation, but the rest of the park remains open.
The midtown Tucson park shut down for renovations in November. Tucson Parks and Recreation is eyeing a Summer 2026 opening for the mountain biking park.
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TUCSON — Tucson's 100-Acre Wood Bike Park grand reopening has been postponed after testing found asbestos-containing material in the western part of the park near Black Mountain.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department said the affected section has been fenced off and will remain closed until remediation is complete.

The rest of the bike park is open to the public.

RELATED: 100 Acre Wood set to re-open as neighbors share mixed reactions

See our previous coverage of 100-Acre Wood Bike Park in the main video player above.

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