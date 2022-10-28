Tucsonans witness Falcon 9 launch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites which will land on a ship at sea.

On Thursday night, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base and launched 53 Starlink satellites.

It was launched at 6:14 p.m. and the rocket was witnessed by locals who shared their pictures and videos.

The rocket will land on a ship in the Pacific Ocean, while its satellites will orbit Earth.

