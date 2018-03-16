This weekend Tucsonans will have the chance to learn more about the lives of refugees.

The International Rescue Committee is hosting the first "Walk a Mile in a Refugee's Shoes" event on Sunday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.

The IRC says dozens of volunteers have spent months planning. Nejra Sumic with IRC says the simulation exercise it's supposed to simulate the hardships refugees go through. At the event people will be invited to go through various stations and learn about the frustrations and limitations refugees face day to day.

Sumic says that includes going through war-torn countries and not having basic necessices like food and water.

IRC helped Sumic and her family resettle in the early 90's. She is originally from Bosnia and says the process can take years.

"I was a child at the time, but when you go through that experience it leaves a certain memory in you that you can't forget," Sumic said. "And I can say I'm a bigger and better person because of it."

Here is more about the event. It is free but donations for the non-profit will be accepted.