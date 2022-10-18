Tucsonans seeking assistance as inflation drives up food prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans are seeing prices soar on basic everyday items.

"Usually we can get eggs for a couple bucks. We do cage free. I think it was $8.69 for a pack of 18 eggs," said shopper, Treshequa Rountree.

As a mom of two, Rountree is feeling the effects of inflation like many across Southern Arizona.

"Gas has become more expensive. Everything has become more expensive. Someone who has a full time job just can't make those ends meet anymore with the same amount of money that's coming in," said Norma Cable with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has seen a 20% increase in people in need of emergency food.

"We've seen that actually beginning this Summer. That's when we saw inflation spike and begin to be a real problem," said Cable.

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is also growing their reach as people tighten their budgets.

"Almost all of our clients live on a fixed income. They don't have the flexibility to be able to move with the economy as it rises. We're seeing folks that need food because they are spending their other cash on items that they need," said Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona CEO, Robert Jensen.

The Community Food Bank and Mobile Meals need the community's support to continue to provide for those who are struggling.

"We're just kind of holding our breathe and hoping that people can still be generous when everyone is facing these rising prices," said Cable.