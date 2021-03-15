Menu

Tucsonans invited to participate in city-wide 'EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt'

City of Tucson
Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has organized a city-wide egg hunt that takes place later this month.

From March 19-25, 600 egg signs will be spread out over 40 city parks for the public to find. These hidden items will be the ticket to entering into a raffle to win prize Easter baskets at a drive-thru event on Saturday, March 27.

The "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" takes place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Mansfield Park (2160 N. 6th Ave.).

All attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times.

"How many eggs can you find? The more eggs you find, the greater your chance of winning one of the prize Easter baskets. Take advantage of some photo opportunities at the park and share with us on social media. #EGGstravaganza2021," said event organizers.

For more information on the event, click here.

