Tucsonans invited to get free flu shot, face mask Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the ongoing pandemic, the Tucson community is invited to get a free flu shot and face mask Wednesday ahead of Arizona's flu season.

Mayor Regina Romero, Council Member Richard Fimbres and City Manager Michael Ortega are encouraging members of the community to get a flu shot Wednesday from 4 - 5 p.m. at the Theresa Lee Public Health Center.

Appointments are not required, but are encouraged.

“The added risk of contracting COVID-19 this flu season makes getting a flu shot that much more important,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “The possibility of an increase in both COVID-19 and flu cases could overwhelm our health care facilities and make it difficult to treat the most vulnerable. Let’s do our part and get a flu shot.”

Those who can't make this event, can schedule a free flu shot online Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. - 5 .pm. and Wednesdays 1 to 5 p.m.