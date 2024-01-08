Tucsonans gather to remember January 8 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thirteen years ago, then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was holding a "Congress on your Corner" talk at a Northwest side Safeway on Ina and Oracle when gunman Jared Loughner opened fire.

A memorial has since been erected at the Pima County Historic Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave., where a group gathered this morning in remembrance of the victims and of a day that changed Tucson.

Among those in attendance at the Monday memorial was Giffords herself. She remembered the victims publicly via social media:

No matter how many years go by, I’ll never forget the lives that were cut short on January 8, 2011.



Christina-Taylor Green

Dorothy Morris

Judge John Roll

Phyllis Schneck

Dorwan Stoddard

Gabe Zimmerman



And my heart is with all the survivors, whose lives will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/Bs03wps50M — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 8, 2024

KGUN 9's Craig Smith was in attendance and will have more in our evening newscasts.

The memorial itself, adorned with symbols designed in remembrance of the victims, is part of the Southern Arizona Heritage & Visitor Center at the Historic Courthouse, and is open to the public.