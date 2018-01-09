Tucsonan wins 25th Annual Walt Disney World Marathon

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - For the first time in 14 years, an American runner has won the 25th Annual Walt Disney World Marathon... and he's from Tucson!

28 year old Nick Hilton ran 26.2 miles in just less than two hours and 18 minutes.

According to Disney officials, a Brazilian runner has finished first in six of the last seven annual races, including the last four.

All participating runners ran through all four Disney theme parks in Orlando, Florida, and Hilton said one of the best parts about the race was running through Magic Kingdom.

To add a little Disney magic to it all, Hilton's win comes one year after he got engaged at Walt Disney World Resort.