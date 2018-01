TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucsonan is now $1.6 million richer.

According to a press release on behalf of the Arizona Lottery, the winner was playing The Pick. The ticket was purchased Wednesday at the Quiktrip at 2345 E. Irvington Road.

The winner picked the numbers based off of the birthdates of relatives and had a dream they won and thought it was a fluke.

No, the winner does not plan on quitting their job. Instead officials say they plan on helping out their boss.