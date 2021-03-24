Tucsonan donates drone to the Tucson Police Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department received a drone from a member of the community Tuesday.

The drone will help police map crashes, photograph large crime scenes and search for missing people, according to a press release from TPD. Eventually, the department wants to deploy drones with SWAT teams and Bomb Squads.

Tucsonan Brian Gant said "I didn't want to just donate to a Goodwill or anything. I was looking for maybe a youth organization. But then I stumbled across the website for the national drone donation team and got in touch with them after seeing that they had someone here in the Tucson area. And decided this was probably the best to assure that the drone got a life usage and actually got put to good use."

Tucson Police says the first step is training more drone operators.

So far, the department has two licensed operators, with a goal to license over 100 operators.