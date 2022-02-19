Watch
Tucsonan and COVID survivor celebrates 106 years

Tucsonan Eleanor Nesbitt celebrated her 106th birthday Friday surrounded by her friends and family.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonan Eleanor Nesbitt celebrated her 106th birthday Friday surrounded by her friends and family.

Nesbitt is a COVID-19 survivor who moved to Arizona nearly 20 years ago.

She says the secret to a long life is keeping busy every day, and she also makes sure to thank the man upstairs for helping her make it this far.

"He has helped me. That man upstairs has helped me. Sometimes you have to ask for things. You get them if you ask for them and you pray," Nesbitt said.

She also has 20 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

