Tucson2Go will deliver your lunch (for a fee)

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's like UberEats, but only for Tucson.

Tucson2Go is offering delivery on food that normally doesn't offer delivery-- from participating local restaurants.

Their website says orders can be made as soon as 60 minutes or arranged in days, weeks or months in advance.

There are some restrictions. The bill has to be at least $15. There's also a $7.99 delivery fee or, on orders $99 or more it's free.

Dinner deliver fees are less, costing $4.99.

An local call center will be on hand to take orders over the phone.