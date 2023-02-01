Pima JTED receives $252,000 donation from Rotary Club of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation continues to give back to the community.

Pima JTED was the recipient of a $252,000 donation on Wednesday, Jan. 25 during their weekly members meeting. The funds were raised during the 2022 Tucson Classics Car Show in October that featured more than 400 classic cars and 20,000 attendees.

Bobby Larson with the Rotary Club of Tucson said the money will benefit students in the healthcare field.

“Our money went to their medical field because they’re also training caregivers, CNAs, LNAs,” he said. “As well as people that will go onto other parts of nursing as well as possible doctors through the U of A.”

JTED Superintendent and CEO, Kathy Prather was overwhelmed with excitement.

“We are so grateful and honored to have received such a generous donation from the Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation from the proceeds of the car show,” Prather said. “We are also appreciative to the Club for having the vision to support our JTED youth as they pursue their careers and post secondary education.”

Larson added that part of the money will also go towards building a new facility on JTED’s campus.

This most recent donation concludes a three-year beneficiary term for JTED. The Rotary Club of Tucson has donated $710,138,47 to JTED during that span.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

