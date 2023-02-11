Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional NewsTucson, AZ News

Actions

Linda Ronstadt to give talk on new memoir at Tucson Festival of Books

Published "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands" in 2022
Posted at 6:21 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 20:21:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson native and famed songstress Linda Ronstadt published her memoir "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands" in 2022. This year, she'll be one of the presenting authors at the Tucson Festival of Books.

Ronstadt and co-author Lawrence Downes will discuss the book in a conversation moderated by former Arizona Daily Star columnist Ernesto Portillo Jr.

"Feels Like Home" is described as a celebration of the singer's Mexican-American heritage, and features photos and recipes shared through generations of the Ronstadt family who've called the Sonoran Desert home for the duration of their 200-year history in the region.

The festival runs Saturday, March 4 - Sunday, March 5 at the University of Arizona. Ronstadt's talk will take place that Sunday in the Student Union North Ballroom at 1 p.m.

The presentation will be a ticketed event, with a signing following her presentation. Tickets are not yet available, according to festival organizers, but will be available at the website shortly.

Tucson celebrated Ronstadt in 2022 by renaming the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall in her honor.

RELATED:

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tucson, AZ News

TUCSON RESOURCES

City Government Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE