Linda Ronstadt to give talk on new memoir at Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson native and famed songstress Linda Ronstadt published her memoir "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands" in 2022. This year, she'll be one of the presenting authors at the Tucson Festival of Books.

Ronstadt and co-author Lawrence Downes will discuss the book in a conversation moderated by former Arizona Daily Star columnist Ernesto Portillo Jr.

"Feels Like Home" is described as a celebration of the singer's Mexican-American heritage, and features photos and recipes shared through generations of the Ronstadt family who've called the Sonoran Desert home for the duration of their 200-year history in the region.

The festival runs Saturday, March 4 - Sunday, March 5 at the University of Arizona. Ronstadt's talk will take place that Sunday in the Student Union North Ballroom at 1 p.m.

The presentation will be a ticketed event, with a signing following her presentation. Tickets are not yet available, according to festival organizers, but will be available at the website shortly.

Tucson celebrated Ronstadt in 2022 by renaming the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall in her honor.

