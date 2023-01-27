Watch Now
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53

Posted at 8:59 PM, Jan 26, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away.

Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53.

He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools.

Patrick focused on football for most of his life, graduating from Brown University to play professionally for the NFL and CFL.

When working outside of sports, he focused on a start-up company in technology.

"The game of football is one that can bring out the best and the worst in those dedicated to success in this arena. It may arguably be the most demanding sport in terms of mental and physical strain. This goes for coaches as well! Becoming efficient and productive as a football coach at any level is a skill which carries over into any and all parts of life," wrote Patrick on his website.

