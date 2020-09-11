Menu

Tucson woman to appear on Times Square jumbotron

A Tucson woman is one of just 500 people who will appear on the Times Square jumbotron Saturday.
Posted at 7:46 PM, Sep 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson woman is one of just 500 people who will appear on the Times Square jumbotron this Saturday.

It's part of an awareness campaign highlighting the contributions of people with down syndrome.

The photo is of Dominique Freeman and her father.

It will play as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual presentation.

Freeman's father says Dominique wanted to prove that she isn't limited by her ability.

"She knows when we submit the photos, especially we want everybody to see that people with Down's syndrome really do just anything else that anyone else can do, so she's excited about that, you know, to spread the word so people understand that," Steve Freeman said.

While the Freeman family couldn't be in Times Square for the event, they'll watch it here at home.

