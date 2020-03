TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson woman has taken a plea deal.

Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez was indicted for passing out fentanyl pills at a southside Halloween party in 2018.

three people overdosed on those drugs. One 19-year-old died.

On Monday, Lopez-Sanchez pleaded guilty to the distribution and importation of fentanyl also known as 'Mexican Oxy.'

Court documents say her sentence could run between 12 and 20 years.

Lopez-Sanchez will be sentenced in May.