Tucson woman lands first job after years on the streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The kitchen is where 40-year-old Bonnie Tulali's creativity shines.

"I wasn't raised in a family where there was always so much to pick from. We had to work with what we had. That got me into experimenting," said Tulali.

Over the last few years, Tulali hasn't been near the family and friends she once cooked for.

"Honestly, I've been homeless since I moved out here. I did move here to pursue a career and figure what to do because I wasn't doing nothing where I lived," said Tulali.

Tulali is chasing the career she always wanted through GAP Ministries. The Tucson non-profit offers culinary training with the goal of helping more people land jobs.

"We have people that work at Miraval, Hilton El Conquistador and Senae Thai Bistro. We have about seven people at the Sam's Club, which is really cool. We have people all around," said GAP Ministries Culinary Training Program Executive Chef and Instructor, John Hohn.

Tulali is headed places, too. Last weekend, she graduated from GAP Ministries' culinary school and has even more to celebrate.

"I have a roof over my head. I got hired at the University of Arizona. Because of this program, I actually have my first job. It's a good job. I'm very excited about that," said Tulali.

Tulali will work for the University of Arizona's athletic program. She is one of four students to graduate from GAP Ministries' culinary school this spring.