Tucson woman indicted for embezzling money from National Guard nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that the Jimmy Jet Foundation President Amy Lyn O’Neill, has been indicted for embezzling money.

O'Neill embezzled around $160,000 from foundation accounts for just over a year and used the money for personal reasons, such as paying her mortgage. According to the AGO, she transferred nearly $80,000 from the Jimmy Jet Foundation Janus Henderson account to the Jimmy Jet Foundation bank account in attempts to try to cover up the personal purchases.

The Jimmy Jet Foundation is a nonprofit that serves the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Fighter Wing members and the Tucson community.

O'Neill was indicted on two Counts of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices and one count of Theft.

