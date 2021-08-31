Tucson woman heads to Louisiana to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ida

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local Red Cross volunteers and employees are helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

One is Red Cross employee Estela Marin.

“I got the call last night if I could be ready and deployed. So, this morning I jumped in as okay get packing,” said Marin.

She boarded a plane Monday afternoon.

“I got my son to school, got up, you know, sent a few emails and I'm still trying to multitask.”

She’s one of about 20 from Arizona.

Her family is understanding of her goal to deliver the Red Cross’ mission.

She’ll be working with community engagement partners to make sure the community has what it needs.

“Whether that means talking to someone if that means taking calls., Whatever assignment I need wherever I'm needed 00I just want to make sure that our clients know that we're there to help them and we're in this together.”

It’s her second deployment and she said it’s her way of giving back.

She was able to take advantage of the Red Cross’ emergency verification services years ago while her husband was overseas serving in Afghanistan.

“I was 19 years old when that happened. I was in a new place [and] I didn't know anybody. I didn't have any support and I was pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, in a car accident I lost both babies,” she explained.

Today, she encourages everyone to pay it forward too.

“We always need volunteers. We always need help. I always believe that I am part of something bigger than myself. So, anybody that is willing to help, please help," she said.

The Red Cross is taking donations and more volunteers to help the families impacted.

