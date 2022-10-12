Watch Now
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours

Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 14:47:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman from Tucson was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling migrants and endangering them, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 29, 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint near Amado and a canine alerted agents to the trunk.

Four migrants from Mexico were found and the driver, Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez, 30, was arrested.

Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.

