Tucson Wildlife Center searching for hawks caught in traps

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Wildlife Center is searching for two hawks flying with traps attached to their legs.

According to a press release from Kim Matas, one of the birds is a Harris's hawk and the other is a Cooper's hawk.

The Harris's hawk was last seen in Vail with a steel-jaw trap clamped to his leg. The Cooper's hawk was last seen flying around Reid Park with a wooden rodent trap on his leg.

Leg hold traps are cruel and indiscriminate,” said Lou Rae Whitehead, animal care supervisor at Tucson Wildlife Center. They don’t always catch what a trapper is after and animals caught suffer needlessly. It is also illegal to use them on public land and without staking them to the ground.

The Tucson Wildlife Center's goal is to capture these hawks, remove the traps and treat them for injuries.

If you see these birds, you're asked to call 520-290-9453.