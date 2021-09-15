Tucson Water prepares for temporary conversion to groundwater system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is preparing to temporarily convert to groundwater wells to provide water service to customers. The conversion will take place starting Monday, September 13 and is scheduled to continue until Friday, October 29. The change in water sources is a result of a scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Central Arizona Project system.

Tucson Water uses renewable water supplies from the Colorado River to meet customer demands. The water is delivered using infrastructure operated by the Central Arizona Project (CAP). The CAP annually shuts down portions of its system as part of its maintenance program.

While the main transmission pipeline that delivers most of the water into the community will be taken out of service during this period, Tucson Water operates several well fields that are independent of CAP infrastructure.

According to Tucson Water crews have been flushing inactive wells to clear any sediments, such as silt and sand particles, that may have accumulated while they were out of service.

Tucson Water says customers should not experience interruptions in water service, though they could experience other issues.

"However, it is possible that customers might experience sediments flushing through their pipes, or air bubbles, giving the water a white, cloudy appearance. It should be noted that either sediments or entrained air bubbles in water do not present a health risk."

If you experience these issues you are urged to contact contact Tucson Water’s Water Quality Customer Support Unit at (520) 791-5945 during normal business hours, or at the emergency line at (520) 791-4133 all other times.