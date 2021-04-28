Tucson Water outage to affect 1,700 customers overnight Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,700 Tucsonans won't have water service for 14 hours this weekend.

Tucson Water says scheduled repairs to the Devine Reservoir is the source fo the outage. The affected area will be between Orange Grove Road to the north, Camino Padre Isodoro on the east, River Road on the south, and Oracle Road on the west.

The outage is schedule to last between 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, to 10 a.m. on Monday, May 3.

Customers who are affected should've already received an email about the outage, Tucson Water says.

The utility is also distributing bottled water at Casa Blanca Plaza, located on the northeast corner of Oracle Road and Rudasill Road. Anyone picking up bottled water during the outage will have to provide proof of residency, like a utility bill or a notification letter that they should've received.