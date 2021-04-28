Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Water outage to affect 1,700 customers overnight Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
How Tucson Water checks complaints
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 19:28:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,700 Tucsonans won't have water service for 14 hours this weekend.

Tucson Water says scheduled repairs to the Devine Reservoir is the source fo the outage. The affected area will be between Orange Grove Road to the north, Camino Padre Isodoro on the east, River Road on the south, and Oracle Road on the west.

The outage is schedule to last between 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, to 10 a.m. on Monday, May 3.

Customers who are affected should've already received an email about the outage, Tucson Water says.

Map of affected area of Tucson Water outage

The utility is also distributing bottled water at Casa Blanca Plaza, located on the northeast corner of Oracle Road and Rudasill Road. Anyone picking up bottled water during the outage will have to provide proof of residency, like a utility bill or a notification letter that they should've received.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.