Tucson Water holding hiring event March 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water announced it will hold a one-day hiring event Saturday, March 9.

The public is invited to Tucson Water's Administrative Office on 310 W. Alameda St. from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

A Utility Account Relations Specialist position is open and vital in supporting the community by providing assistance and resources to customers.

"Tucson Water is seeking candidates that are ambitious, self-driven, energetic, and genuine to become part of Tucson Water’s workforce," writes the company.

Anyone interested is reminded to 'dress for success' and bring their resumes.

More information about the position can be found here.