Tucson Water discusses higher water rates

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:24 PM, Apr 10, 2018
57 mins ago

Tonight Tucson Water staff will have their final meeting to discuss the possibility of water rate increases.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Water staff will have their final meeting Tuesday to discuss the possibility of water rate increases. 

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department building. 

These rate changes could go into effect as early as July of this year, but also say that if the increase were to happen, it would be over the course of four-years. 

For more on this developing story, make sure to stay with KGUN 9 and KGUN9.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top