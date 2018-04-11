TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Water staff will have their final meeting Tuesday to discuss the possibility of water rate increases.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department building.

These rate changes could go into effect as early as July of this year, but also say that if the increase were to happen, it would be over the course of four-years.

For more on this developing story, make sure to stay with KGUN 9 and KGUN9.com.