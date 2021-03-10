Menu

Tucson Water begins demolition of Valencia Standpipe

Tucson Water began deconstructing the giant green water tower on Valencia Road and Camino de Oeste, also known as the 'Jolly Green Giant.'
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 09, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water began deconstructing the giant green water tower on Valencia Road and Camino de Oeste, also known as the 'Jolly Green Giant.'

The Valencia Standpipe is not legally a landmark but a fixture on the landscape for sure.

Now, Tucson Water says they have to bring it down as a new water system has been built and sits nearby.

The Valencia Standpipe was built between 1967-1968, according to as-built plans from Tucson Water. The demolition will take some time for crews to take down this all-steel massive tower at the corner of Valencia and Camino de Oeste.

But Tucson Water has a timeline to finish the demolition by the end of March.

