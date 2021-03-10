Tucson Water begins demolition of Valencia Standpipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water began deconstructing the giant green water tower on Valencia Road and Camino de Oeste, also known as the 'Jolly Green Giant.'

The Valencia Standpipe is not legally a landmark but a fixture on the landscape for sure.

Now, Tucson Water says they have to bring it down as a new water system has been built and sits nearby.

The Valencia Standpipe was built between 1967-1968, according to as-built plans from Tucson Water. The demolition will take some time for crews to take down this all-steel massive tower at the corner of Valencia and Camino de Oeste.

But Tucson Water has a timeline to finish the demolition by the end of March.