TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Vintage Toy Buying Show, an event for collectors and toy enthusiasts, is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 20.

Anyone interested in vintage toys or classic pop culture can check out the show throughout the weekend at the Courtyard Marriott Tucson Williams Centre on 201 South Williams Boulevard.

Admission and parking is free, with the show running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Joel Magee, a Disney expert who appeared on Pawn Stars, is hosting the event. He is also offering on-the-spot cash payments for certain collectibles.