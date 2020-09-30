Tucson Values Teachers purchase, distribute medical supplies to local teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local business and partnership, Tucson Values Teachers has purchased medical supplies to support the health and safety of local teachers.

After a $20,000 donation from the Thomas R. Brown Foundation, Tucson Values Teachers was able to buy and hand out face masks, hand sanitizers, thermometers, and spray bottles. Part of the funds came from the Tucson Supplies Teacher campaign.

The equipment was purchased from Lexicon Medical Supplies. The owners says they're happy to help a great cause.

Lexicon Medical Supplies owners Jeff and Jennifer Bell said "We appreciate support we have received with regional store. But trying to give back to let people know we are here to help and protect and when all in this together. We are here to make sure this PPE equipment we supply stays here in local communities."

The Tucson Values Teachers organization says the medical supplies will be given to teachers of all grade levels in Pima County Districts.