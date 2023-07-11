Tucson VA Medical Center announces job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson VA Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair Saturday.

It will be held July 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tucson VA Medical Center on South 6th Avenue.

The pre-registration window closed July 3rd, however, walk-ins are welcome and should to head to the 6th avenue gate going to Building 4. Attendees will enter through the Ajo Gate and park in lots F and Q. Registered candidates will check-in at the Building 80- entrance.

The Southern Arizona VA will be hiring for several different positions in fields like clinical, administrative, logistics and skilled workers. The full list of the jobs that will be hiring during the upcoming job fair is on the VA website.

LaToya Dowdell-Burger, the Hiring Coordinator for the VA, says this is a national effort to improve staff well being and create better care for Veterans.

Dowdell-Burder said, "It's very important because we want to take care of our veterans and our staff. We want to make sure we are giving our veterans the best we can. I am an Army veteran myself, I get my care at my local VA. It's important we have staff in place so we don't have burnout or anything like that and access to care, of course, for our veterans."

The event is expected to have around 300 people throughout the day according to VA representatives.