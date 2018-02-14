Tucson University Park Hotel renews partnership with Marriott

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson University Park Hotel is renewing its partnership with Marriott International after a brief break earlier this year.

The hotel was partnered with Marriott before, but let that contract lapse earlier this year.

February 14, 2018, the hotel announced they would once again work with Marriott International, signing a 20-year contract.

“We are excited to be working with Marriott International once again as they have proven to be a trusted and valuable partner over the past two decades,” said hotel general manager, Mark VanBuren.

The renewed partnership means the hotel will be able to offer and honor Marriott rewards.