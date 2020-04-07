Tucson Unified to reopen Wakefield Middle School this Fall

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wakefield Middle School will reopen its doors to 6th grade students in August.

The decision comes following input from the community last December.

The school curriculum plans to focus on high expectation and 21st century learning, as well as playing an important role in the community.

Principal Kamren Taravati tells KGUN 9 that the school will expand to include 7th grade students in its second year of operation.

Enrollment will be open to all who apply, and will be based on a lottery system.

The student cap is 110 and the school will have 5 teachers, which TUSD is currently in the process of hiring.

Previously Wakefield Middle School was home to the youth center Higher Ground. The cost of reopening Wakefield was estimated at about $2 million last December, according to Samuel Brown, TUSD's legal counsel.