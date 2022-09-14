Tucson Unified School District votes to remove mask mandate for students and teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) put up a vote to change its COVID-19 policies after a new state law was introduced in Arizona.

TUSD made the votes on Tuesday night to remove the mask mandate for teachers and students, as Arizona's state law will go into effect on Sept. 24.

"January was a really challenging time. We heard form teachers, and our teacher leaders, we heard from parents, we heard from the media. When we had teacher shortages because people were spreading COVID and getting infected. And this really ties our hands from being able to use the best public health information we have to try to limit the spread of COVID," said TUSD Board Member Dr. Ravi Shah.

The school board is also considering making a change to its school lunch policy but a decision was not made during the meeting.

