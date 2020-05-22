Tucson Unified School District to hold drive-thru registrations

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District will hold drive-thru registrations May 27 and 28 from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM at all elementary and K-8 schools.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicle for the registration process. School staff will bring a registration package to the car.

It is requested that those attending bring a pen, student's birth certificate, proof of residence and most recent immunizations records.

Miles Exploratory Learning Center will not be participating in this event.