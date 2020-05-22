Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Unified School District to hold drive-thru registrations

School starts in August
items.[0].image.alt
TUSD
Families can come to meet their principal and register for next year.
TUSD Drive-thru Registration days
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 16:59:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District will hold drive-thru registrations May 27 and 28 from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM at all elementary and K-8 schools.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicle for the registration process. School staff will bring a registration package to the car.

It is requested that those attending bring a pen, student's birth certificate, proof of residence and most recent immunizations records.

Miles Exploratory Learning Center will not be participating in this event.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.